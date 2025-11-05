Main Street Research LLC Takes $731,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Micron Technology Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of MU stock opened at $218.03 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $237.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $244.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

