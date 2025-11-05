Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 294,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

