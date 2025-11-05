Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $256.81.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

