CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Position Trimmed by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

