Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.