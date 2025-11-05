Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -535.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.65.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

