Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Loews Corporation $L

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 14,900.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Loews has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Loews stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

