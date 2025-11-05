ePlus (PLUS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $518.30 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
ePlus Stock Performance
Shares of PLUS opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. ePlus has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.
ePlus Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.
Institutional Trading of ePlus
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on ePlus
ePlus Company Profile
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ePlus
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.