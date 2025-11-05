ePlus (PLUS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $518.30 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. ePlus has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in ePlus by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 767.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

