Huntington National Bank Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 92,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 67.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 28,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

