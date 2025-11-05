SoundHound AI (SOUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect SoundHound AI to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $40.4780 million for the quarter. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,461,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,380,272. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Majid Emami sold 42,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $673,904.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 685,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,968,608. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 785,917 shares of company stock worth $13,955,610. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $11,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 69.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,951,000 after purchasing an additional 708,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $5,312,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 250,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SOUN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

