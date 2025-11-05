Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $42.3520 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.12%.The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.52 million.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,736.51. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 31.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

