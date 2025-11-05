Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $70,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLT opened at $258.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.80. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

