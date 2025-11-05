Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,729 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.