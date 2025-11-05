Arrowroot Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 7,470 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 2,734,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

