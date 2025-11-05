iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.