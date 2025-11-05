iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Sold by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

