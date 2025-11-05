Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $173,493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $39,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $34,284,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 283.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $15,073,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,604,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,093,275 in the last 90 days.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion and a PE ratio of -101.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.57.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWV. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreWeave from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

