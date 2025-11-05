Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $298,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $78,434,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 667,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,388,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,337,000 after acquiring an additional 185,712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,886,000 after acquiring an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.59 and its 200-day moving average is $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

