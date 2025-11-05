Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.16. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $450.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

