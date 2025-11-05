Beckerman Institutional LLC Buys New Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 93.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 145.0% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 308,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $362.74 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (down from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

