Beckerman Institutional LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

