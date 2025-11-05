Arrowroot Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,569 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,667,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,793,000 after purchasing an additional 277,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,114,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,115,000 after purchasing an additional 311,058 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.