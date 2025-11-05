John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM Shares Sold by TME Financial Inc.

TME Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,034 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of TME Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 109,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after acquiring an additional 266,493 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

