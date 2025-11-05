Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.38. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

