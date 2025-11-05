Beckerman Institutional LLC Buys 1,947 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beckerman Institutional LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

