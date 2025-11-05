Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post earnings of $10.63 per share and revenue of $997.3610 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE MTD opened at $1,418.57 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,454.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,311.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,229.02.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,875. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,336.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

