Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.08.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 6.0%

MPC opened at $183.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

