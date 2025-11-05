TME Financial Inc. Sells 6,077 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

TME Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of TME Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

