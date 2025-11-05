Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert Sells 11,148 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 11,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $192,748.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,950.50. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Christopher Siebert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 9,927 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $120,811.59.

On Friday, August 29th, Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $146,625.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

