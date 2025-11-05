Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 6,186 Shares of Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 83.3% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 400.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.37. Enovix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 481.35%. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 18,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $241,982.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,002,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,034,892. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

