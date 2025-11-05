Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after buying an additional 603,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $284.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

