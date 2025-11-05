Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Short Interest Down 27.2% in October

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 742,600 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NYSEARCA BRW opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.8%.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
