Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD):

11/4/2025 – Steel Dynamics was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2025 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $158.00.

10/31/2025 – Steel Dynamics was given a new $172.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Steel Dynamics was given a new $158.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/15/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

