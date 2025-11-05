Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,356,000 after buying an additional 339,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,234,000 after buying an additional 193,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,368,000 after buying an additional 440,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,177,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,062,000 after buying an additional 1,112,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,138,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,561,000 after buying an additional 151,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

