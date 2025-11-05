Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 188.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graver Capital Management LLC now owns 202,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.