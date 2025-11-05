ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 7,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $112,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,200. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE TRAK opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $275.17 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReposiTrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 383,283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 63.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ReposiTrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRAK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

