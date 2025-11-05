ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 7,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $112,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,200. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ReposiTrak Stock Performance
NYSE TRAK opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $275.17 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.
ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReposiTrak
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRAK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About ReposiTrak
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
