Huntington National Bank Sells 1,642 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,776,000 after purchasing an additional 521,530 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,929,000 after purchasing an additional 616,559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,718,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,199,000 after acquiring an additional 414,584 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.8%

IAU stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

