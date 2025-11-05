Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Brandi Galvin Morandi Sells 100 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $829.91 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 121.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 190.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 209.1% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.76.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

