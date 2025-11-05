Strs Ohio Sells 410 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $353.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.9%

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $308.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $176.61 and a one year high of $341.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

