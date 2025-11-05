Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman Sells 504 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman sold 504 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $53,867.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,849.28. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman sold 103 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $12,837.92.

Agilysys Trading Down 4.1%

AGYS opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 0.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $145.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 215.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

