Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.15 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

