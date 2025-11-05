Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 223 Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $376,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,588.55. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD stock opened at $1,418.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,311.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,229.02. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,454.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,336.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

