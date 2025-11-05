811 Shares in Carvana Co. $CVNA Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,769,740. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.20, for a total transaction of $805,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,201.60. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 853,475 shares of company stock worth $304,498,378. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Carvana Stock Down 6.7%

NYSE:CVNA opened at $309.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.43. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

