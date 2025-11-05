811 Shares in Carvana Co. $CVNA Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana
In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,769,740. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.20, for a total transaction of $805,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,201.60. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 853,475 shares of company stock worth $304,498,378. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $309.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.43. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.50.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
