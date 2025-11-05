TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Robert Farrell Sells 3,476 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Farrell sold 3,476 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $239,600.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,449.78. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after purchasing an additional 84,761 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 92,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

