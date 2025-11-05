TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Robert Farrell Sells 3,476 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Farrell sold 3,476 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $239,600.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,449.78. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.63.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
