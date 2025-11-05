Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,197,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,775,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of Regions Financial worth $75,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,138,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after buying an additional 73,107 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,989,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,148,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

