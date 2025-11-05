Burney Co. Sells 9,064 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Burney Co. lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $194.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.