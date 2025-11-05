iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.