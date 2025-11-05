Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

