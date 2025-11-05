H Eric Bolton, Jr. Buys 578 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

