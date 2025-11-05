Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 183,360 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $340,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average is $136.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.